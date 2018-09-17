911 lines down in Adams, Juneau counties

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - The 911 lines in Adams and Juneau counties are down.

Officials with Adams County issued an alert to the community that their lines were down around 3 p.m. Monday. The post asked people to call 608-339-3304 in case of an emergency.

Adams County 911 lines are down. Calls are being forwarded to other 911 centers. Call 608-339-3304 for assistance #news3 — WISCTV News 3 (@WISCTV_News3) September 17, 2018

Officials with the Juneau County Sheriff's Office posed on their Facebook page about the outage around 2:45 p.m. Monday. The post asked people to call 608-847-5649 in case of an emergency.

In August, there was an outage in both counties as well as Columbia and Marquette Counties. The outage lasted more than five hours. The outage in August started after a third-party contractor accidentally a fiber-optic line.

Frontier Communications did not immediately provide a comment about the outage.

Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed there is not an outage in the county as was reported by officials with the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.