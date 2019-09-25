9 Dane County Jail inmates graduate from new incarcerated parents program

MADISON, Wis. - Nine inmates of the Dane County Jail graduated Wednesday morning from a new program for incarcerated parents.

According to a news release, the program, called Parenting Inside Out, is considered a leading evidence-based model that promotes skills and parenting knowledge among criminal justice-involved parents.

The group's first class graduated earlier this year.

The group had to complete 12 weeks of curriculum in order to graduate.

The release said the Dane County Jail has made an effort to support family connections of inmates through parent education, which can allow them to be positive role models in the lives of their children.

