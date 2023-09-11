Twenty-two years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the events still weigh heavily on the nation's first responders -- but some local firefighters said resources have come a long way.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Twenty-two years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the events still weigh heavily on the nation's first responders -- but some local firefighters said resources have come a long way. 

While firefighters hit the links at The Oaks in Cottage Grove on the cloudy Monday, it doubled as a way to get through one of their darkest days. 