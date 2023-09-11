MADISON, Wis. -- Twenty-two years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the events still weigh heavily on the nation's first responders -- but some local firefighters said resources have come a long way.
While firefighters hit the links at The Oaks in Cottage Grove on the cloudy Monday, it doubled as a way to get through one of their darkest days.
"It hits me hard, 9/11. Every year," Mahlon Mitchell, the President of Firefighters Local 311 and the Professional Federation of Firefighters, said.
Hosted by Firefighters Local 311, all the proceeds from the golf outing went to Hogs for Heroes, a nonprofit supporting Wisconsin veterans. "And it's a time of reflection," Mitchell said, "and to be with our brothers and sisters in Fire."
That fateful day is still burned into Mahlon Mitchell's mind. '' I was actually at Station one, downtown Madison, we just got back from a fire, ironically."
"And I'll never forget Ladder 118, going over the Brooklyn Bridge, and you saw the first tower in the background smoking," he said. "You just had a weird, eerie feeling that they're going to die."
Out of the tragedy, Mitchell said there has been growth. "Now, we're actually in the last decade or so, we're getting better at talking about our mental health."
According to Mitchell nationwide more firefighters, EMS and paramedics die by suicide than they do in the line of duty.
2021's Wisconsin Act 29 allowed PTSD to be covered by worker's compensation for a full-time police officers and firefighters.
Mitchell also said they're expanding and providing more training for peer support programs in fire departments. "We heal in a different way. So we want to talk to someone that's actually been there, done it, seen it, lived it."
Laura Prom is the coordinator for Madison Fire's Peer Support Program, developed in 2018. "The program has grown quite a bit, it's utilized very frequently."
"We're getting better about being proactive, about dealing with stuff more so on the front-end rather than waiting for it to be an issue years later," she said.
Prom said the peer support members respond to critical incidents, or calls that are visually or emotionally impactful.
They also set up stress debriefings through the city of Madison's Employee Assistance Program which includes mental health professionals, who may help responders connect to other resources.
"It's not always just work stress that we will help people through and help connect people with resources to. It's also personal stressors, significant events," she said. "We keep reaching out to our retirees for that transition."
On a day like Sept. 11, they say it's even more important to de-stigmatize mental health. "Reach out and talk to somebody because just pretending like it's not there isn't going to benefit anybody," Prom said.
"It's about us taking care of each other and it's about us lifting the stigmatism of behavioral mental health, and we're doing that," Mitchell said.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.