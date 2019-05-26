87-year-old man robbed, has wallet stolen

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - Two men stole an 87-year-old's wallet after breaking into his house early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the man lived alone in his house on South Park Street. He woke up to use the bathroom at around 3 a.m. and saw two white males in their 20s entering his house through a window.

One of them bear-hugged the man as the other stole his wallet from a tabletop, the police report said. The wallet contained cash, credit cards and the man's ID. The suspects left shortly after.

Officials said the victim did not suffer any injuries but was shaken up. The victim's family members were notified of the theft.

