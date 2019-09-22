87-year-old man dies after head-on crash in Town of Burke

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - An 87-year-old man died Sunday morning after a head-on crash in the Town of Burke.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old man driving a 2008 Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound on County Highway CV, just south of Messerschmidt Road, at 7:26 a.m.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said the driver attempted to pass another southbound vehicle in a no-passing zone.

Officials said the man's car crashed head-on into a 2018 Toyota Sienna being driven by an 82-year-old woman, who was with her 87-year-old husband.

Police said all three individuals were transported to area hospitals for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Dane County Sherif'fs Office and the Medical Examiner's Office said they were notified of the 87-year-old's death about three hours later.

The names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification by the Medical Examiner's Office.

