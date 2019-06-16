LIVE NOW

86-year-old Madison man faints, dies in car

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - An 86-year-old Madison man fainted and died in a car Saturday.

Madison police were dispatched to a North side residential address at 12:01 p.m. Officials said the man lost consciousness after entering a car. 

The Madison fire department and emergency medical services arrived to the scene and saw that the man wore a Do Not Resuscitate bracelet, so lifesaving measures were not performed.

A medical examiner on scene said the death looked to be medically related.

