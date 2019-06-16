86-year-old Madison man faints, dies in car
MADISON, Wis. - An 86-year-old Madison man fainted and died in a car Saturday.
Madison police were dispatched to a North side residential address at 12:01 p.m. Officials said the man lost consciousness after entering a car.
The Madison fire department and emergency medical services arrived to the scene and saw that the man wore a Do Not Resuscitate bracelet, so lifesaving measures were not performed.
A medical examiner on scene said the death looked to be medically related.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- East Madison community responds to Buckeye Road construction
- Father dies trying to rescue his toddler from Minnesota lake
- Winner crowned at 2019 Miss Wisconsin Competition
- Buckeye road shuts down Monday for construction
- UPDATE: 18-year-old shot by Mount Pleasant officer was armed, officials said
- What to watch as GOP's revised budget moves ahead