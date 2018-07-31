8-year-old boy hit by gunfire in Milwaukee

News

Posted: July 31, 2018 07:13 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot and wounded while walking down the sidewalk in Milwaukee.

Authorities say at least two people opened fire on a house and the boy was caught in the gunfire about 9 p.m. Monday.

The child was rushed to the hospital where he's in stable condition.

Police are looking for suspects.

