8-month-old child injured in rollover crash, driver arrested on suspicion of OWI
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - An Edgerton woman was arrested on suspicion of her first operating while intoxicated after being involved in a single-car rollover crash Saturday afternoon, police said.
According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Cunningham was driving by North Hillside Road and East Maple Beach Drive at 12:32 p.m. with an 8-month-old passenger when her vehicle rolled over.
Cunningham and the 8-month-old were injured in the crash, officials said. Officers said that Cunningham appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.
Cunningham was arrested on charges of OWI 1, and OWI 1 causing injury with a passenger younger than 16, authorities said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
WISC-TV takes home Station of the Year, News Operation of the Year at 2019 WBA Awards
Next Story
Janesville Police use K-9 Fred and drone to track down man connected with 2 retail thefts
Local And Regional News
- 8-month-old child injured in rollover crash, driver arrested on suspicion of OWI
- Janesville Police use K-9 Fred and drone to track down man connected with 2 retail thefts
- 33-year-old dead after head-on crash in Janesville
- A Piece of GM history: Thousands come to Janesville for free bricks
- Madison police looking for shooter after shots fired on east side
- Athletes compete in Region 6 Special Olympics track meet