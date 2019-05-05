8-month-old child injured in rollover crash, driver arrested on suspicion of OWI

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - An Edgerton woman was arrested on suspicion of her first operating while intoxicated after being involved in a single-car rollover crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Stephanie Cunningham was driving by North Hillside Road and East Maple Beach Drive at 12:32 p.m. with an 8-month-old passenger when her vehicle rolled over.

Cunningham and the 8-month-old were injured in the crash, officials said. Officers said that Cunningham appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Cunningham was arrested on charges of OWI 1, and OWI 1 causing injury with a passenger younger than 16, authorities said.

