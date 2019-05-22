77-year-old arrested after car chase, police say

File photo

MAYVILLE, Wis. - A 77-year-old man was arrested in Dodge County after a police chase around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Mayville Police Department.

Police said the man was taken into custody after officers followed him in a traffic pursuit.

The chase ended just north of Dunn Road after the man's vehicle hit both sets of deployed spike strips, deflating all four tires, the repot said.

