77-year-old arrested after car chase, police say
MAYVILLE, Wis. - A 77-year-old man was arrested in Dodge County after a police chase around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Mayville Police Department.
Police said the man was taken into custody after officers followed him in a traffic pursuit.
The chase ended just north of Dunn Road after the man's vehicle hit both sets of deployed spike strips, deflating all four tires, the repot said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Protesters accuse Rastafari church of racist, homophobic conduct
- DOT says citations on interstate have dropped drastically, but warn drivers ahead of Memorial Day
- SSM Health changes plan on South Park St. clinic location
- UW Police to patrol Upham Woods in Juneau County
- Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran
- 77-year-old arrested after car chase, police say