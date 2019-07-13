75-year-old Florida man kicks alligator, saves dog
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A 75-year-old Florida man says he kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog.
Buddy Ackerman says the 8-foot (2.44-meter) gator came from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium earlier this week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk.
He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida wildlife officials came and trapped the gator later that day.
