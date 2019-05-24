71-year-old woman dies in hospital from injuries in Dodge County crash

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A woman who was flown to the hospital after a crash in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon has died from her injuries, according to an updated news release.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and a box truck in the town of Fox Lake at about 1:45 p.m.

According to the report, a 2012 Ford box truck, driven by 61-year-old Richard Grede from Juneau, was headed south on County Road C approaching County Road A. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 71-year-old Stephen Hannan from Beaver Dam, was headed east on County A.

The box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Equinox.

The passenger in the Equinox, 71-year-old Marjorie Hannan from Beaver Dam, was flown to UW Hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office. She died in the hospital from her injuries.

Grede and Stephen Hannan suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken

to the Beaver Dam Community Hospital. Stephen Hannan was later flown to UW Hospital in Madison.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

