71-year-old SUV passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with box truck, sheriff says

FOX LAKE, Wis. - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said deputes responded to a report of a crash between an SUV and a box truck in the town of Fox Lake at about 1:45 p.m.

According to the report, a 2012 Ford box truck was headed south on County Road C approaching County Road A. A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was headed east on County A. The box truck failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Equinox.

The driver of the box truck, a 61-year-old man from Juneau suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Beaver Dam Community Hospital. The driver of the Equinox, a 71-year-old man from Beaver Dam, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Beaver Dam Community Hospital and later was flown to UW Hospital in Madison.

The passenger in the Equinox, a 71-year-old woman from Beaver Dam, was flown to UW Hospital from the scene with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Fox Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fox Lake Fire and EMS, Randolph EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Dodge County Highway Department and Med Flight.

