7-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after teen hits him with ATV

TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. - A 7-year-old boy suffered significant, life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash Saturday night.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it happened on the 200 block of Goede Road in the Town of Albion shortly before 10 p.m.

Deputies report a 14-year-old boy from Beloit was driving a Polaris G-Force 500 CC four-wheeler ATV on a residential property when he hit the 7-year-old boy from Whitewater.

The boy was first brought to Edgerton Hospital, but later was airlifted to the University of Wisconsin Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the crash is still under investigation.

