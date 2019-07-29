7-year-old girl dies after being hit by truck at Jellystone camping area

TOWN OF DELTON, Wis. - The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old girl has died after being hit by a truck at Jellystone Park in the Town of Delton.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister says a 76-year-old man was driving through the camping area of the resort in a pickup truck at 10:24 a.m. Sunday morning when he hit a girl who was in the road as he reached the top of a hill. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say speed was not a factor in the incident.

The sheriff says the accident remains under investigation, and Jellystone staff and management have been fully cooperative. The names of the people involved are being withheld at this time.

