7 people displaced by fire at multi-unit Janesville home

They're receiving help from the Red Cross

July 29, 2018 06:17 AM CDT

July 29, 2018 08:09 AM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Seven people are receiving help from the Red Cross after a fire at a multi-family home Saturday night in Janesville.

It happened on the 800 block of East Court.

Fire officials said the fire started just before 10 p.m. on the third floor of the home. When crews arrived, they said heavy smoke was pouring from the windows. Officials with the Janesville Fire Department said the fire was quickly brought under control and the building was determined "all clear" of any occupants.

As of Sunday morning, fire officials are unsure of a cause, but they do believe it was accidental.

Crews remained on the scene for around two hours.

The seven adult occupants of the house are not able to stay there at this time and are being helped by the American Red Cross. No one was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

