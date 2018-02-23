7 displaced by basement fire at group home, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. --

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Seven people were displaced Wednesday night after a fire broke out at a group home in Janesville, officials said.

Janesville fire and police crews responded around 10:25 p.m. to Timber Trail CBRF (Abilities Inc.) at 1609 S. River Road for reports of a fire in the basement of a residence, according to a release.

Crews could see fire and smoke coming from the basement and one person was reportedly trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters put out the fire, which was kept partially under control by an automatic sprinkler system, according to the release. Firefighters searched the structure, but the reported person was not found inside the building.

Abilities Inc. is working with the residents who are displaced.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire. Damage is estimated at $15,000 to the structure and $10,000 to content inside.