News

6th-grade football teams from Reedsburg, Waunakee hold goods drive for flood victims

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 08:35 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2018 08:35 AM CDT

Sixth-grade football teams from Reedsburg, Waunakee hold goods drive for flood victims

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - Sixth-grade athletes from Reedsburg and Waunakee met on the field Saturday in a show of true sportsmanship. 

Reedsburg suffered significant flooding last month, and the impact has touched the friends and family of the Beavers' teammates. The Waunakee Warriors' coach was also affected by the disaster when his father lost everything during the flooding in Mazomanie. 

So when he learned their team would be facing Reedsburg, he announced a goods drive for flood victims.

The Reedsburg coach said the act encapsulated the spirit of the game. 

"Football is a part of it, but it's more about teamwork, respect for other people and just being a competitor. Like I said, with what Waunakee had done it's pretty special," Reedsburg Head Coach Mark Eberle said. 

In just 24 hours, the goods drive filled an entire garage with donations. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration