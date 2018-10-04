6th county added to list of confirmed cases of severe bleeding linked to synthetic pot

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A man prepares to smoke K2 or "Spice," a synthetic marijuana drug, along a street in East Harlem on Aug. 5, 2015, in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images A man prepares to smoke K2 or "Spice," a synthetic marijuana drug, along a street in East Harlem on Aug. 5, 2015, in New York City.

MADISON, Wis. - Another county has been added to list of counties that have a confirmed case of severe bleeding linked to synthetic cannabinoids, according to a release from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services.

Racine County has been added to the list that also includes Dane, Fond du Lac, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Rock counties, officials said.

The synthetic pot has been tainted with rat poison, according to the release.

There have been 67 confirmed cases in Wisconsin and 16 probable cases, officials said.

The cases involve people ranging in age from 16 to 60, according to the release.

There has been one death in Wisconsin associated with the outbreak, officials said.