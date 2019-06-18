68-year-old Janesville motorcyclist dead after three-vehicle crash

Courtesy of Tom Alisankus

JANESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. - A Janesville man died in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, officials said.

Rock County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the crash at 3:57 p.m. on Highway 14 at Hackbarth Road in Janesville Township.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Silverado was among the line of cars going eastbound on the highway. Gerald E. Field, 36, of Watertown, failed to slow down and collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was a 68-year-old Janesville man.

Officials said the impact pushed the man's motorcycle into the back of a Honda Accord. That car's driver was Johanna E. Yoder, 72, of Crystal Lake, Illinois. Both Yoder and the Janesville man had slowed down leading up to the crash.

The Janesville man was brought to a hospital but later died. Officials said he was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities believed Field had been falling asleep prior to the crash. He will be cited for inattentive driving.

Highway 14 was closed for roughly two hours due to the crash.

