68-year-old hit-and-run victim suffers broken leg
MADISON, Wis. - A 68-year-old man is recovering from a broken leg after he was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday evening, Madison police said.
According to officials, the man walked out of the Badger Tavern on the 1600 block of Seminole Highway and straight into the roadway, where he was struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg.
Witnesses reported the car driving away, but were not able to provide many details about the vehicle, officials said. Police are investigating the incident.
