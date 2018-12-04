67-year-old Reedsburg woman dead after crashing into tree in Sauk County, sheriff says

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF DELLONA, Wis. - A 67-year-old Reedsburg woman is dead after she crashed into a tree in the town of Dellona, according to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a one-vehicle crash around 8:55 a.m. Monday. When officials arrived at the scene, the driver, who was the sole occupant of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, was unresponsive. First responders were not able to revive the woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sauk County coroner.

Initial investigation results suggest the woman was driving south on Horkan Road when she lost control of the Jeep, which left the roadway and crashed into a tree. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office, Reedsburg Fire Department, Reedsburg Area Ambulance and the Sauk County coroner all responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.