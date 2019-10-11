Silver Alert canceled, 63-year-old man reported missing found safe

MERTON, Wis. - A Silver Alert issued for a Waukesha County man reported missing and vulnerable has been canceled, officials said.

The state Department of Justice said Joseph M. Lunowa, of the town of Merton, was found safe Friday afternoon.

Officials said he had last been seen Thursday at 9 p.m., and a Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon. Lunowa was found about an hour later.

