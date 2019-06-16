60-year-old woman dies after falling into pond
MADISON, Wis. - A 60-year-old woman died after falling into a pond Saturday night.
Officials said the death happened at 8:39 p.m. in Golf Glen. The victim's boyfriend called to report he was unable to pull her out of the water.
The blog post from Chief Mike Koval said Madison police and the fire department arrived seven minutes after the call. The woman was immediately given CPR but could not be revived, authorities said.
A medical examiner is on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
