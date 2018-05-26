I-39 northbound lanes reopen after 6-vehicle crash, WisDOT says
STOUGHTON, Wis. - All I-39 northbound lanes are clear Saturday afternoon following a six-vehicle near Stoughton.
Dispatchers said the original call came in as a report of a six-vehicle crash at 10:36 a.m. Saturday.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash caused all northbound lanes of I-39 to be closed at Mile Marker 146 near Stoughton for about an hour.
The State Patrol DeForest Post handled the incident.
WisDOT officials said no injuries were reported. Emergency Medical Services were sent to the scene out of precaution.
