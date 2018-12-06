6 overtimes needed to determine winner in Platteville vs. Wisconsin Heights boys' basketball game

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. - Monday night in boys high school basketball non-conference action, Wisconsin Heights played Platteville and the Hillmen won 105 to 91 in six overtimes.

After regulation, the game was tied at 48 all. Both teams scored 7, 8, 7, 11 and 8 in the first five overtimes. Then, in the sixth overtime, Platteville outscored Heights 16 to 2 to win the game. Of those 16 points, 14 of them came from the free throw line. Five players from each team fouled out in the game.

Platteville’s Isaiah Oswald scored 41 points in the victory, 33 of which came in overtime action.



