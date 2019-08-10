6 injured in 13-vehicle Rock County crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Six people suffered injuries from a 13-vehicle crash in Rock County on Friday.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, units were dispatched at 1:37 p.m. after a report of a multivehicle crash.
Authorities said the accident happened northbound on Highway I-39 at mile marker 175 near Palmer Drive in Janesville. An investigation revealed that four separate crashes involving 13 vehicles happened within a short span of one another.
Officials said the crash completely blocked the left lane and part of the right lane. Traffic was able to use the right shoulder to drive past the scene.
The news release said six tow trucks were at the scene to help remove the vehicles. The six people who were injured were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the main reason the crash happened was because the vehicles were following each other too closely while driving.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Judge rejects bid for new trial in 'Making a Murderer' case
- Officials find bullet casings outside Madison home
- DATCP gives moving tips, lists resources for tenant rights
- Chocolate Shoppe partners with Henry Vilas Zoo for Create a Flavor contest
- Monitoring the threat for heavy rain to start the week
- Black Restaurant Week kicks off with jamboree