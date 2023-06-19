DEFOREST, Wis. -- Six people were arrested Monday following two related multi-county chases on Interstate 39/90/94 involving multiple stolen vehicles, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident began just before 8 a.m. when the sheriff's office said it learned a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was driving on Highway 33 in the town of Caledonia near Portage.
The SUV and two other high-performance vehicles reportedly left a gas station and got onto the interstate, speeding and driving recklessly through traffic.
After working with other law enforcement officers, a Columbia County detective tried to pull the SUV over, but it took off, leading officials on a chase to the Columbia/Dane county line where a tire deflation device helped end the pursuit.
The sheriff's office said two people inside the SUV got out and ran away after the vehicle went into a field near Windsor. They were later arrested during a traffic stop after an officer saw a suspicious vehicle in the area where the duo had last been seen.
At the same time as the initial chase, Columbia County deputies tried to stop the other vehicles traveling with the Jeep -- a Dodge Challenger and Ram TRX. Both vehicles sped off and eventually exited the highway. Officers found them at a business on County Highway V in the DeForest area. Four people were arrested at that business, the sheriff's office said.
The Challenger was later confirmed to be stolen, while the Ram TRX is suspected to have been stolen.
The six people arrested -- all male -- were from the Chicago area and range in age from 16 to 23.
The sheriff's office did not name the people they arrested or list what charges they may face.
