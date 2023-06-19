police lights

DEFOREST, Wis. -- Six people were arrested Monday following two related multi-county chases on Interstate 39/90/94 involving multiple stolen vehicles, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began just before 8 a.m. when the sheriff's office said it learned a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was driving on Highway 33 in the town of Caledonia near Portage.

