6 arrested after search warrant at Mauston residence, police say

Mauston Police Department

MAUSTON, Wis. - The Mauston Police Department arrested six people on June 6 after executing a search warrant at a home, according to a news release.

Police said the found about 11 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of heroin, 8 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in a residence at 221 Elm Street. Officials also found pieces of drug paraphernalia including syringes, scales, baggies, pipes and more.

Police arrested Joseph Lobsinger and Nicole Groll on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Vierck was arrested on suspicion of possession of heroin and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Michael Kilingbiel was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin, possession of THC, possession of schedule II narcotic, maintaining a drug trafficking place and resisting/obstructing an officer.

William Parrish and Troy Wal was arrested on suspicion of probation holds.

The investigation was conducted by the Mauston Police Department with the assistance of the Juneau County Drug Task Force team.

