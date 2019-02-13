575 Shopko employees to lose jobs as 11 more stores set to close statewide

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - More than 575 Wisconsin workers will lose their jobs as 11 more Shopko stores are set to close statewide, according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Development.

Shopko officials announced last year that they were were closing stores nationwide, and have been adding to the list of closures since. The Wisconsin-based company officially filed for bankruptcy in January.

The 11 stores included on the list include locations in Monona, Beloit, Watertown, De Pere, Racine, Kimberly, Kenosha, Marinette, Sheboygan, Delavan and Rhinelander.

"Shopko has been a Wisconsin institution for more than 50 years and these closures will undoubtedly change the fabric of multiple Wisconsin communities," the news release said. "With ever-changing consumer habits, retail workers are becoming more and more insecure in their employment, and today's announcement, along with last year's layoffs by Bon-Ton, demonstrate that we must champion policies that provide the workers of Wisconsin the ability to re-train as our economy continues to evolve."

The news release said that the DWD is ready to assist workers affected by the layoffs when the 11 stores close May 11.

The Wisconsin DWD Dislocated Worker Program provides transition assistance to workers and companies affected by permanent worker layoffs. Types of services include:

Pre-layoff workshops on a variety of topics such as resume writing and interviewing, job search strategies and budgeting

Provision of information about programs and resources through written materials and information sessions

Career and resource fairs

