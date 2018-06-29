57-year-old man dies in Jeferson County crash, sheriff says

TOWN OF CONCORD, Wis. - A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Friday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they received reports just after 10 a.m. of a traffic crash on Bakertown Road in the town of Concord. The initial investigation shows that a pickup truck was traveling north when it drove off the roadway and into a drainage ditch, according to the release.

Jefferey Scott Kramer, of Sullivan, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Sullivan Fire Department, Rome Fire Department and Western Lakes Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

The Jefferson County major accident investigation team is now conducting the investigation.