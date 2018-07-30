55-year-old passenger ejected, killed in Green County crash, officials say

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

JUDA, Wis. - Two men were ejected from a truck in a crash early Friday morning, officials said.

The Green County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a news release that David Scott Eldred, 55, of Monroe was killed and Steven Lee Moon, age 55, also of Monroe, was injured in a crash on Highway 11 just east of County Road S in Juda.

According to the report, Eldred was a passenger in the truck Moon was driving. Eldred was pronounced dead at the scene. Moon was taken by ambulance to the Monroe Clinic Hospital and later transferred to the UW Hospital in Madison.

The sheriff's office said traffic had been rerouted for several hours as investigators worked after the crash.

Officials also said a K-9 team from Madison was brought in to search for a potential third victim, which was later disproved. The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit was also called to the scene.

The sheriff's office said alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor, and Moon has been initially charged with operating while intoxicated. A future court appearance in court for Moon is pending.

The truck crash was Green County's third fatal crash in 2018, officials said.