Man loses $3K to scammers impersonating Dane Co. sheriff's phone number

Amazon.com Inc. gift cards are displayed for sale inside a GameStop Corp. store in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Thursday, March 15, 2018. GameStop Corp. is scheduled to release earnings figures on March 28. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police say a 55-year-old man is out $3,000 after falling victim to a phone scam.

On Monday, police said the man purchased gift cards and gave the card numbers to scammers. The victim told police he thought he was talking with officials from the Social Security Administration and then a Madison police officer.

The scammers said the man's identity had been stolen and used to steal a few million dollars from a California business. In order to avoid arrest, the caller said he needed to make an immediate payment via gift cards. Police said a store employee warned the man he was being scammed, but the victim didn't believe it. He later realized he had been scammed and called police.

Officials said the scammers used called ID spoofing to make it seem like they were calling from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Police said these scams are not uncommon. The stories scammers tell are different, police said, but in most cases victims are told to purchase gift cards or something similar.

