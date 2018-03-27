5-year-old girl saves family from losing house in fire

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison family is still out of their home after a fire left some serious damage to the house – but crews say it could have been so much worse if it wasn’t for a 5-year-old girl.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Crews were called to Mica Road, off Midtown Road, Saturday afternoon for reports of a fire. The owners, Alan and Amy Bird and their young kids, weren’t hurt in the fire, but the house sustained major damage. Still, they’re so thankful for their 5-year-old neighbor, Brooklyn Pophal, whose quick action made sure that it wasn’t worse.

Brooklyn was playing in the Birds’ backyard Sunday afternoon with their two children when she saw smoke and alerted her dad, Duane.

“Had she not yelled over to me, I never would’ve known until it was even later,” he said. “A firefighter said another five minutes and that house would’ve been gone.”

Alan Bird is out of his home, but happy the damage wasn’t more widespread.

"Brooklyn really gave us the alert,” he said. “If we had this happen anytime later on that night, since it was an outside fire, we might not have been so lucky.”