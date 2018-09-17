5 teens looking to smoke marijuana found in vacant home, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Five teenagers were arrested Saturday after they were found inside a west side home and told officers they were looking for a place to smoke marijuana, according to a release.

A concerned neighbor in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace contacted a property owner around 5:20 p.m. when he saw a group of teens break into the property owner’s vacant home, police said.

The property owner called MPD, and officers found five teens inside the house, according to the release.

One of the teens told an officer they were looking for a place to smoke marijuana, officials said. Several window screens were damaged and the group got into the house through a window.

The teens, a 15-year-old boy, three 14-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl, were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of party to the crime of burglary and party to the crime of criminal damage to property.