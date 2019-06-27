Teenager dies from injuries in Juneau County crash, DOT reports

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MAUSTON, Wis. - A teenager is dead and four people were injured in a crash on I-90 near Mauston, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials were called to a two-vehicle crash at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a 1999 Lexus SUV crashed into a 2015 Ford Explorer during a construction slow down. The Ford had a mother and her teenage daughter inside. The Lexus had three teenage boys inside.

First responders transported all five of the occupants to the hospital. The mother and daughter had minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus had serious injuries, and his two passengers had life-threatening injuries.

One of the passengers in the Lexus later died as a result of his injuries.

When first responders arrived, the Lexus was overturned and the Ford was in the median.

The Mauston Fire Department and EMS assisted with the crash response.

