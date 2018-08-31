5 Madison teens crash stolen car, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Five Madison teens were arrested after reportedly crashing a stolen car early Friday morning, according to Madison police.
Officials said the teens, who range in age from 13 to 16, crashed the car close to an intersection near East Towne Mall before attempting to flee and hiding in a garbage dumpster.
According to police, a K-9 unit training was coincidentally taking place nearby and the police dogs located the hiding teens and helped prevent any further attempts at evasion.
Officials said the car had been stolen in a south Madison burglary Saturday.
Police said the teenagers had all been arrested and referred to the Juvenile Reception Center in the past and were taken back to the facility after the crime.
The teenagers will face tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without consent as parties to a crime.
Local And Regional News
- Officials help injured hawk in Spring Green
- UW Police: 20 citations, 19 arrests made during Badgers' home opener
- Shooting reported on Madison's north side
- Stabbing reported at Red Rock Saloon
- Badgers win season opener, 34-3 over Western Kentucky
- Report: Bon-Ton planning possible comeback after declaring bankruptcy, closing all stores