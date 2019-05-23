5 indicted in Wisconsin accused of forced immigrant labor
MILWAUKEE - Federal prosecutors indicted five people accused of forcing 14 Mexican immigrants to work in farms in Wisconsin "by means of serious harm and threats of serious harm."
A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday says the defendants got agriculture work visas under the pretense the immigrants would work in Georgia. Instead, prosecutors say the defendants brought the 14 men from Mexico to Wisconsin farms, where they worked from July 2016 to Nov. 10, 2016.
Those indicted are: Saul Garcia, Saul Garcia, Jr., Daniel Garcia, Consuelo Garcia, and Maria Remedios Garcia-Olalde. They face several charges, including forced labor and human trafficking. They don't yet have attorneys.
The indictment alleges the men were forbidden from traveling and had their documents seized. The victims were not identified and their current status is not mentioned in the complaint.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Madison middle school recognized as a national leader in college prep
Next Story
MPD: Man pushed off bicycle, knocked unconscious, suffers head injuries in Warner Park attack
Local And Regional News
- Many questions, few answers nearly one year after teen death in Iowa County
- Madison man reported missing, endangered found safe, police say
- 71-year-old SUV passenger suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with box truck, sheriff says
- Is a $97 million increase enough for special education? GOP leaders say Evers' plan is unrealistic
- Group of parents, alumni say they're determined to save St. Mary's Catholic School
- Teacher fired in Madison for sexual harassment faces sex with minor charge in California