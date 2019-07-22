5 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Magnolia Township

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF MAGNOLIA, Wis. - Five people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of North STH 213 and West CTH A in the Town of Magnolia Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., officials from the Rock County Sheriff's Office and Evansville Police Department responded to the crash.

Rock County officials said that a Chevy Silverado driven by Bradley Butler was traveling eastbound on West CTH A when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Butler entered the intersection and hit a southbound Ford F-150 driven by Olivia McCarthy and a northbound Dodge Ram driven by Michael Hurley. All three cars were heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

McCarthy and her passenger, William Haggerty, had to be taken from their cars with the Jaws of Life. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 6-month-old girl also in that car was properly restrained in a child safety seat but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Butler was also taken from his car with the Jaws of Life and was taken to Mercy with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Rock County officials expect Butler to be cited for Inattentive driving and failure to stop at a stop sign causing bodily harm.

The intersection was closed for nearly 3 1/2 hours during the investigation. Fire officials from Evansville, Footville and Janesville also responded along with a first response medical doctor from Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville.

