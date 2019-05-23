5 ambulances, police respond to crash with multiple injuries in Monona, dispatch says

PHOTOS: 5 ambulances, police respond to crash with multiple injuries in Monona Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

MONONA, Wis. - Five ambulances, firefighters and police are responding to a crash with multiple injuries in front of a Taco John's in Monona, according to Dane County Dispatch.

No word on a cause, debris scattered for several feet beyond crash site. #news3now pic.twitter.com/P5zUIBWS08 — Stephanie Fryer (@stephfryermedia) May 23, 2019

Several people had to be cut ouf of one of the cars involved. They were taken to the hospital, but it is unclear the extent of their injuries.

Several people were cut out of the red car and taken to the hospital. Its unclear the extent of their injuries. #news3now pic.twitter.com/EoOqhaNPmx — Stephanie Fryer (@stephfryermedia) May 23, 2019

The call reporting the crash came in at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. The crash is near the intersection of Monona Drive at Kings Row. This is the area in front of Taco John's restaurant and Edo Garden Hibachi in Monona.

The road near the crash is blocked off while emergency crews respond to the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest information.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.