LIVE NOW

News 3 Now This Morning

News

5 ambulances, police respond to crash with multiple injuries in Monona, dispatch says

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 11:20 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 01:02 AM CDT

PHOTOS: 5 ambulances, police respond to crash with multiple injuries in Monona

MONONA, Wis. - Five ambulances, firefighters and police are responding to a crash with multiple injuries in front of a Taco John's in Monona, according to Dane County Dispatch. 

 

 

Several people had to be cut ouf of one of the cars involved. They were taken to the hospital, but it is unclear the extent of their injuries. 

 

 

The call reporting the crash came in at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. The crash is near the intersection of Monona Drive at Kings Row. This is the area in front of Taco John's restaurant and Edo Garden Hibachi in Monona.

The road near the crash is blocked off while emergency crews respond to the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 

 

This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew at the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest information. 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration