45 years ago they came back from Vietnam. Then they started the model agency for helping veterans

MADISON, Wis. - There was a time Doug Bradley thought Vietnam was the worst thing that happened to him.

Now he sees it differently.

“It changed my life,” Bradley said. “I would never be the person I am, having the conversation with you that I'm having, having the friends and the impacts I’ve had, caring about the issues that I’ve cared about, if it really wasn't for that experience, so basically I owe it everything.”

Some #OldSchoolCool from a Vietnam War vet. Doug Bradley was a journalist for the @USArmy. He’s written 3 books about the war & also helped found Vets House,which offered support for vets at a time there was little. It became the model vet orgs across the nation use to this day. pic.twitter.com/05nAoZsQ6x — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 16, 2019

Before he could know that, he first had to come home during the height of the anti-war movement, when veterans were coming home from a war they were drafted to and weren’t necessarily received warmly.

When he saw a couple men trying to fix that through the organization Vets House, he joined in. The organization started first by directing vets to resources, then placing them in jobs, then becoming the model for veteran organizations across the country.

“We decided that another generation of veterans was not going to have to put up with what we did,” Bradley said. “It just wasn't fair to them. You could disagree with the war. You could disagree with Vietnam, or Iraq or Afghanistan or Yemen, or wherever you are, don't put the burden on the veteran.”

Vets House celebrated its 45th anniversary over the weekend with a celebration in Waupaca. The founding members were surprised with a commendation from Gov. Tony Evers, presented by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar.

The members also got to reminisce on the last 45 years, which brought Bradley a lot of favorite moments and countless veterans and friends that will last a lifetime.

Bradley also remembers what else the organization gave him.

“In the course of (my work) I worked through some of my own stuff,” he said. “I realized that for me, helping other vets was a way for me to help myself. Making my community more responsive was a way for me to get back home.”

Now he hopes the work they did won't be forgotten. Not just the effect it has, but the reason they did it.

“It takes more of us,” Bradley said. “It's beyond, ‘Thank you for service.’ It's, "How can I help?" or, "What do you need?" or, "Do you want to talk about your experience, so there's a way to better understand what you've been through?" I think we need to do more of that kind of thing.”



