Tuesday night's headline is one that the city of Madison has seen before: a powerful explosion near South Gammon Road that blew a home's walls apart and left injuries in its wake. Nearly 40 years ago and a quick jog down the road, a similar explosion rocked the city. READ MORE: https://www.channel3000.com/news/40-years-and-1500-feet-apart-two-madison-home-explosions-but-no-likely-connection/article_6b6e145c-ef72-11ed-bc1c-5b694ab4f3ef.html

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Tuesday night's headline is one that the city of Madison has seen before: a powerful explosion near South Gammon Road that blew a home's walls apart and left injuries in its wake.

Nearly 40 years ago and a quick jog down the road, a similar explosion rocked the city. That explosion has remained a core memory for longtime city residents, who sent questions by the dozen to News 3 Investigates about whether the underlying causes of that explosion may have been a factor for Tuesday night's incident.

PHOTOS: Building explosion on Madison's west side

Tags

Investigative Reporter

Naomi Kowles is an investigative reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. If you have an investigative story you would like her to look into, she can be contacted at nkowles@wisctv.com.