4 teens steal, crash car in Fitchburg overnight, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Four teens are accused of stealing a car in Fitchburg early Saturday morning before crashing it in a snowbank and fleeing from officers on foot, Fitchburg police said.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle at about 1 a.m. near Coho Street and Post Road before its driver fled the area. Minutes later, two other officers spotted the car near Seminole Highway and Lilac Lane, officials said. The driver again fled, before crashing into a snowbank at a dead end. All four occupants of the car then fled on foot.

Fitchburg K-9 units apprehended the 16-year-old male driver. Two 14-year-old passengers were also apprehended, police said. The other passenger was not located.

According to authorities, the teenagers were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. The driver was charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and resisting an officer. The two passengers were charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent as a passenger and resisting an officer.

