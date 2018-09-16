News

4 shot, wounded in Milwaukee in month-old dispute

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 10:27 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 10:27 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say four people were shot and wounded this weekend over an incident that happened about a month ago.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Police say none of the victims' injuries are life-threatening.

The victims were a 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman. All were taken to hospitals.

Police say the shooting apparently stemmed from an incident that happened between two groups about a month ago. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration