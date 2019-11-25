4 people injured during opening weekend of deer hunt

Wisconsin DNR

MADISON, Wis. - Four people are recovering after they were shot during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's gun deer hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources says it needs more information about a man who was shot in Washburn County on Sunday. According to a news release from the DNR, they have identified the shooter in the incident, but their name will not be released at this time. The victim has been hospitalized for treatment, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

Elsewhere, two hunters shot themselves in the foot in two separate incidents in Oneida and Marathon counties. And, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the hand by a hunter in Fond du Lac County. DNR officials said the hunter was shooting at a running deer.

