4 Janesville stores cited in alcohol compliance checks

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 07:26 PM CST

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 07:26 PM CST

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Four Janesville stores were cited in a recent alcohol compliance check of area liquor stores. 

According to a Janesville police news release, citations were issued at the Aldi at 2901 Milton Ave.; Badger Spirits at 1507 Center Ave.; Super 66 Liquor at 108 Center Ave.; and Mauers Market at 2822 E. Milwaukee St. 

The release said the compliance checks were done by officers Nov. 14. 

