4 Janesville stores cited in alcohol compliance checks

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Four Janesville stores were cited in a recent alcohol compliance check of area liquor stores.

According to a Janesville police news release, citations were issued at the Aldi at 2901 Milton Ave.; Badger Spirits at 1507 Center Ave.; Super 66 Liquor at 108 Center Ave.; and Mauers Market at 2822 E. Milwaukee St.

The release said the compliance checks were done by officers Nov. 14.

