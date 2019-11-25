4 Janesville stores cited in alcohol compliance checks
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Four Janesville stores were cited in a recent alcohol compliance check of area liquor stores.
According to a Janesville police news release, citations were issued at the Aldi at 2901 Milton Ave.; Badger Spirits at 1507 Center Ave.; Super 66 Liquor at 108 Center Ave.; and Mauers Market at 2822 E. Milwaukee St.
The release said the compliance checks were done by officers Nov. 14.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- St. William Catholic Church celebrates 150th anniversary
- All westbound lanes on portion of I-94 open in Jefferson County after crash
- ‘We need the strength out on the road': Record-breaking class of MPD recruits begin field training
- Storms to affect Midwest travel before and after Thanksgiving
- Rock County pig finds new family
- 4 Janesville stores cited in alcohol compliance checks