MADISON, Wis. -- Four people were injured in a building explosion and partial collapse on Madison's west side Tuesday evening, the city's fire department said.

The explosion, which happened around 5:55 p.m. near the corner of Gammon Road and Park Ridge Drive, caused extensive damage to multiple units of a condominium complex and blew out doors and windows of surrounding homes.

Drone video shows the aftermath of an explosion at a condo complex on Gammon Road on Madison's west side.

