4 crashes at Iowa County intersection Sunday afternoon

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. - The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said it responded to four crashes at one Iowa County intersection Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said the crashes happened at U.S. Highway 151 and County Highway YZ.

All four crashes happened since 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

"Drive like it is your family standing along the highway helping others," the post said.

Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that since construction started in April on the U.S. 151 interchange to get in and out of Dodgeville, there had been at least five crashes at that intersection.

Instead of following the posted detour on state Highway 23 through Dodgeville, many drivers use County Highway YZ to get back onto U.S. 151. If they're heading toward Madison, that means crossing a busy highway.

Officials said last month that work on the interchange is expected to be done in September.

