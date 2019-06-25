4 children, 2 adults dead after house fire in northern Wisconsin
PICKEREL, Wis. - Six people are dead after a house fire in northern Wisconsin.
A coroner said the six who died in the Pickerel home included four children and two adults. WSAW reports the children range in ages from 10 months to 7 years old.
Eight people were inside the home when the fire started and two were able to escape. Fire officials believe the fire started in the lower level of the home and spread upward.
Officials are not identifying those who died at this time.
