35th annual Taste of Madison brings local eats and drinks to Capitol Square

MADISON, Wis. - The 35th annual Taste of Madison event offered up small servings of dishes from area restaurants this weekend.

More than 80 restaurants and 27 beverage stands are in attendance for the charity event, which runs through Sunday.

There is also musical entertainment at three different stages around the Square.

The deals offered at the event, which allow for prices ranging from $1 to $5, are good for businesses too, according to restaurant owners.

"We always have those people come back to our restaurant every year and say 'yeah, we tried your restaurant at Taste of Madison, and we came here because of your food over there and we want to try more food in your restaurant.' It makes me so happy to hear that," Saran Tua, the owner of Sa-bai Thong said.

The event typically raises $60,000 annually for local nonprofits.