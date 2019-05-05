33-year-old dead after head-on crash in Janesville

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash in Janesville Saturday night.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Highway 14, north of E County MM around 9:15 p.m. They said the driver of a Ford Mustang was trying to pass another car not involved in the accident when it crashed head-on with another vehicle.

Deputies said the man killed was a passenger in that Mustang and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mustang's driver, Thomas Bluhm of Janesville, was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle. He is being held in the Rock County Jail and is expected to make his first court appearance tomorrow.

Deputies shut down Highway 14 for approximately five hours while investigating the crash.

